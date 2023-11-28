Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Telsiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

House with garage, with gas heating in Telsiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
€177,000
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating in Telsiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
„VIEW IN THE CITY OF THE RIGHTS “ DONELIC G. THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS SELDED. EXCLUSIVE EXCLUSIV…
€109,500
House with Furnace heating in Telsiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
UNICIAL ONE OF THE SELD IN THE SELLATION WITH AUTENTIC BUILDINGS IN THE SODY. THE SODY VOS F…
€171,000
Mir