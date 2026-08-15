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Сommercial property in Telsiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 71 m² in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 71 m²
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 71 m²
Floor 2
PRESENTATION OF INVESTMENT CORRECTIONS!!! Administrative premises of 71.40 sq.m. with shared…
$78,137
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Commercial property 1 204 m² in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 204 m²
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 1 204 m²
Number of floors 1
Pig farm for sale (currently empty). The farm can hold 1 000 pigs at a time. The price of t…
$70,069
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