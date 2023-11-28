Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Telsiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Telsiai
4
4 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet in Telsiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with parking, with central heating, with internet
Telsiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
FOR SALE, HEAT, LIGHT 2 ROOMS. APARTMENT 2- AME IN HIGH TELL GENERAL INFORMATION Location: …
€26,000
House with garage, with gas heating in Telsiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 2
€177,000
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating in Telsiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with gas heating
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 2
„VIEW IN THE CITY OF THE RIGHTS “ DONELIC G. THE ERDVUS HOUSE IS SELDED. EXCLUSIVE EXCLUSIV…
€109,500
House with Furnace heating in Telsiai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Telsiai, Lithuania
Area 3 000 m²
Number of floors 1
UNICIAL ONE OF THE SELD IN THE SELLATION WITH AUTENTIC BUILDINGS IN THE SODY. THE SODY VOS F…
€171,000
Property types in Telsiu miesto seniunija

houses

Properties features in Telsiu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
