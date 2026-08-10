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Houses for sale in Taurakiemio seniunija, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
House in Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
Garden house "Pramprojektas," Piliuonos k., Valio g. 46 Basic information: • Plot - 12 a • …
$85,648
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House in Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 2
SALES SODO IN THE AREA OF REGIONAL PARK OF THE MILK MEMBERS Looking for peace, nature and p…
$51,637
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House in Piliuona, Lithuania
House
Piliuona, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
AN INVESTMENT FOR YOUR FUTURE - A TWO-STOREY HOUSE WITH A PLOT NEAR JONAVA An 8-acre plot w…
$64,423
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TekceTekce
House in Dobilija, Lithuania
House
Dobilija, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 2
SLAYING WITH THE RESIDENCE OF THE HOUSEHOLD DOBILY IN THE SAVIATION OF THE MILK AREA. 26KM O…
$247,959
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House in Guogai, Lithuania
House
Guogai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
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$45,474
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