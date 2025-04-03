Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurakiemio seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Taurakiemio seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 93 m² in Leonavas, Lithuania
Commercial property 93 m²
Leonavas, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Floor 1
COMMERCIAL PREMISES (SHOP) WITH LAND FOR SALE IN KAIŠIADORIų DISTRICT, KRUONAS. ARE YOU LOOK…
$20,702
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes