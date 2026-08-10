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Residential properties for sale in Tauragnai eldership, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Ruzgiskes, Lithuania
House
Ruzgiskes, Lithuania
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
An ordered and cozy homestead, surrounded by nature, is waiting for new owners. The pictures…
$277,646
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House in Klykiai, Lithuania
House
Klykiai, Lithuania
Area 764 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique, cozy and modernly equipped event and recreation center on the shore of the lake, s…
$1,71M
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Properties features in Tauragnai eldership, Lithuania

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