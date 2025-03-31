Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Taurages seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Taurages seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Pajuris, Lithuania
House
Pajuris, Lithuania
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
A 1 -storey house with attic seaside K. Seaside - a village in Tauragė district municipality…
$42,884
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Taurages seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes