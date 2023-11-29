Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Taurages rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Taurage, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
€149,900
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Taurage, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 2
€99,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Skaudvile, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Skaudvile, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
€85,000
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Taurage, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
€79,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Lapurvis, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Lapurvis, Lithuania
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 1
A MEA SODO HOUSE FOR SODA HOME ADVANTAGE: - The garden is located on the shores of the Blac…
€24,500
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Skaudvile, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Skaudvile, Lithuania
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
1 HOUSE OF HIGH WITH MANSARDA Painted – city in the municipality of Taurage district, 26 k…
€45,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Taurage, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH 12,5469 HA LAND TAGES R. WEEK, STOCK K. 14 Want to break away from the bustle of t…
€109,990
House with garage, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Pilsudai, Lithuania
House with garage, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Pilsudai, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE WITH THE LAND PANEVENTION IN THE RAJON, GAMEWORK. HOUSE IN THE RAMIOJE PLACE …
€15,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Zygaiciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Zygaiciai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
1 HOUSE OF HIGH WITH MANSARDA IN HIGH The studs are a town 22 km away from Tauraga, in a no…
€15,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Taurage, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
LIVING HOUSE IN THE CITY OF THE TOURAGE, AERODROMO IN THE RAJON GENERAL INFORMATION: - hous…
€80,000
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Taurage, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€40,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Sartininkai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Sartininkai, Lithuania
Area 950 m²
Number of floors 1
SELDING THE ERDVUS HOUSE WITH 43.65 ARS LAND SARTINDS K., BOOKNEWS G. 6 For sale spacious as…
€69,490
House with garage, with internet, with alarm system in Taurage, Lithuania
House with garage, with internet, with alarm system
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
€175,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Jatkanciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Jatkanciai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH 30 ARS LAND SECTION IN JATKANKS, KLEVES G. 2 Homestead for sale with 30th century …
€32,500
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Taurage, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLINGS IN SECTION PREPARED LIVING HOUSE For sale 2 a, spacious, comfortable washing house…
€210,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Taurage, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
SECTION OF SELLOW WITH PARTICIPANT HOME GENERAL INFORMATION: - 7.66 a plot - for personal …
€25,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Taurage, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€26,000
Properties features in Taurages rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

