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Сommercial property in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
Commercial property 972 m² in Taurage, Lithuania
Commercial property 972 m²
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 972 m²
Floor 1
SUBMITTED 972 KV. M. COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS WITH 31 A OWN SHORT VETERINARY G., DURATION Looki…
$915,851
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Commercial property 40 m² in Taurage, Lithuania
Commercial property 40 m²
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
SALE OF UNIQUE WATER BOSTIC FOR BUSINESS IDEAS - DURATION MIESTE, HOWEVER G. 16A - Looking …
$17,473
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