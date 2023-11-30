Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Taurages miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with kitchen in Taurage, Lithuania
Commercial with air conditioning, with internet, with kitchen
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 1 260 m²
Floor 3
€1,95M
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Taurage, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Taurage, Lithuania
Area 2 390 m²
Floor 1
€510,000
