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Houses with garage for sale in Taujenu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Taujeneliai, Lithuania
House
Taujeneliai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
COLOR SOURCE FOR NATURAL HOURS Sold homestead in Taujėnėnai - only 5 km from the town of Ta…
$60,483
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