Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svencionys
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Svencionys, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
A homestead for sale all year long, on the shore of the lake Ideal option looking for a home…
$129,912
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes