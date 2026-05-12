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Pool Houses for sale in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Zadvarninkai, Lithuania
House
Zadvarninkai, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a farmhouse with a pond, a fully restored residential house, a sauna, a banquet-…
$202,878
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Properties features in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

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