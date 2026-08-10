Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svencioniu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
House in Kniceriske, Lithuania
House
Kniceriske, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF A INDIVIDUAL RETURN IN SOME COMPLETE "FAMILY ESTERS" YOUR ROAD OAZAS NATURE - ALL RO…
$126,364
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Bajorai, Lithuania
House
Bajorai, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Exclusive, in a very good condition house with spacious housing and a lot of creative activi…
$147,520
Leave a request
House in Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
A homestead for sale all year long, on the shore of the lake Ideal option looking for a home…
$126,222
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Zadvarninkai, Lithuania
House
Zadvarninkai, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a farmhouse with a pond, a fully restored residential house, a sauna, a banquet-…
$202,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY OF HOLIDAYS! For those who want to live comfo…
$136,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go