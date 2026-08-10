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Сommercial property in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
Commercial property 2 806 m² in Svencionys, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 806 m²
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 2 806 m²
Unequipped premises are sold in a great location, Lentupio g. 49, Švenčionys. The building i…
$40,406
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