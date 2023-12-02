Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Svencioniu seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Svencionys, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Svencionys, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/5
THE ERDVUS 4 ROOMS BUY, WITH THE ENTRY BALKON. In a bright and cozy apartment, every detail…
€75,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir