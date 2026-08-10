Apartments for sale in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

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Apartments in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

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3 room apartment in Svencionys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Svencionys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
SALE OF 3 CASTLE BUILDING IN LIGHT RENOVATION PAID Švenčionys is a cozy and green city sur…
$75,239
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