Residential properties for sale in Svencioniu seniunija, Lithuania

Svencionys
4
6 properties total found
House with Local electricity in Velykamiskis, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Velykamiskis, Lithuania
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING ,,,S homestead Three Lakes,, NATURAL APSUPTY IN ANT ECJER CRANTO SODYBA SAU OR BUS…
€600,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
SODYBASED TO LIVE ALL YEAR BEFORE THE ECHRANTS IDEAL VARIANT, FOR EXPLANATORY SODIES WITH TW…
€138,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating in Skrupiske, Lithuania
House with central heating
Skrupiske, Lithuania
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 1
€59,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY HOUSE FOR SALE IN APSUPTY, WE ARE IN THE NEDIDEL SUMIL SOME, WITH PURTIMI AND EQUIPMENT…
€69,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Svencionys, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Svencionys, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/5
THE ERDVUS 4 ROOMS BUY, WITH THE ENTRY BALKON. In a bright and cozy apartment, every detail…
€75,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale log homestead in a cozy Trebut village near the Blessed Virgin. This homestead is a…
€9,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

