Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Zadvarninkai, Lithuania
House
Zadvarninkai, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a farmhouse with a pond, a fully restored residential house, a sauna, a banquet-…
$202,878
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go