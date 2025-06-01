Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

4 properties total found
House in Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
House
Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
SENT NAM WITH HOUSEHOLD BUILDINGS IN THE SEAT OF THE SWITZERLAND OF THE SWITZERLAND! In the …
$45,588
House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious and bright 5-room house in Beržų str., Švenčionėliai. The house meets family need…
$68,381
House in Adutiskis, Lithuania
House
Adutiskis, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
The individual house of 217 sq.m is sold in Klevų str., Palanga. Spacious 5-room house with …
$273,525
House in Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
A homestead for sale all year long, on the shore of the lake Ideal option looking for a home…
$125,365
