Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Commercial

Сommercial property in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
4 properties total found
Commercial property 3 274 m² in Sariai, Lithuania
Commercial property 3 274 m²
Sariai, Lithuania
Area 3 274 m²
Floor 1
DESIGNATION OF INDIVIDUAL BUILDINGS, COMMERCIAL DESTINATION, STRATEGY IN A PROMOTING BASIS -…
$113,601
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 767 m² in Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Commercial property 767 m²
Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Floor 1
The Naujadvaris Manor homestead, located in the Švenčionys district, still has the remaining…
$346,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Commercial property 104 m² in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Commercial property 104 m²
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Floor 1
DESIRING COMMERCIAL PREMISES IN THE CENTRAL GMBH! A strategically great location sells comme…
$113,969
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
Commercial property 2 806 m² in Svencionys, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 806 m²
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 2 806 m²
Unequipped premises are sold in a great location, Lentupio g. 49, Švenčionys. The building i…
$40,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go