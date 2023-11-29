Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe

Commercial real estate in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Commercial in Laukiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Laukiai, Lithuania
Area 3 274 m²
Floor 1
SEPARATE BUILDINGS FOR SALE, COMMERCIAL PURPOSE, STRATEGIC IN THE GOOD PLACE ROAD PABRAD-HOL…
€140,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating in Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with gas heating
Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Floor 1
The homestead of the Newadvari manor in the festive area still has surviving elements of the…
€470,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Commercial in Sventa, Lithuania
Commercial
Sventa, Lithuania
Area 807 m²
Floor 2
807 sqm for sale. former shop - canteen in the Holy Village, in the Blessed District. ADVAN…
€15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir