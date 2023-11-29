Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe

Residential properties for sale in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Pabrade
5
Svencionys
4
20 properties total found
House with Local electricity in Velykamiskis, Lithuania
House with Local electricity
Velykamiskis, Lithuania
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLING ,,,S homestead Three Lakes,, NATURAL APSUPTY IN ANT ECJER CRANTO SODYBA SAU OR BUS…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Purvenai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Purvenai, Lithuania
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 1
€80,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Pabrade, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Pabrade, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/5
THE ERDVUS AND PROCEDURE 4 ROOMS WITH A BALKON IN THE PABRADER. The apartment on the outskir…
€89,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Pabrade, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Pabrade, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/4
€99,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Pabrade, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Pabrade, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/3
€62,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick in Pabrade, Lithuania
2 room apartment with balcony, with internet, with Construction: Brick
Pabrade, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
€85,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
SODYBASED TO LIVE ALL YEAR BEFORE THE ECHRANTS IDEAL VARIANT, FOR EXPLANATORY SODIES WITH TW…
€138,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with central heating in Skrupiske, Lithuania
House with central heating
Skrupiske, Lithuania
Area 337 m²
Number of floors 1
€59,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with With furniture
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY HOUSE FOR SALE IN APSUPTY, WE ARE IN THE NEDIDEL SUMIL SOME, WITH PURTIMI AND EQUIPMENT…
€69,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Naujadvaris, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead of the Newadwar Manor in the St. St. Petersburg area still has surviving eleme…
€470,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Svencionys, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Svencionys, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/5
THE ERDVUS 4 ROOMS BUY, WITH THE ENTRY BALKON. In a bright and cozy apartment, every detail…
€75,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Briziai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Briziai, Lithuania
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
0.96 hectares of homestead on the banks of Neries, surrounded by a forest, just 40 km from V…
€300,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Adutiskis, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Adutiskis, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
Individual 217 sqm house for sale in Maple Street, Lentvar. Spacious 5-room house with garag…
€240,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
DESCRIPTION A spacious, well-equipped 5-room house near the Žeimena River in the Šončiaions…
€110,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Svencionys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale log homestead in a cozy Trebut village near the Blessed Virgin. This homestead is a…
€9,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Dvaryksciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Dvaryksciai, Lithuania
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR SALE WITH 15 AREA SECTION AND Acute BUILDINGS IN THE WAY OF FACILITIES, BACKINETS …
€29,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Padubinge, Lithuania
House
Padubinge, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
IN THE PADUBBLE SOME, NEW BUILDED ONLY UNDERTAINED HOUSE WITH 4.28 HA LAND SECTION Subway –…
€59,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Pabrade, Lithuania
House
Pabrade, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
SHOWING IS FOR SALE IN A VERY BEAUTY PLACE, BEFORE THE RACE The homestead is in a wonderfu…
€36,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Maciunai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Maciunai, Lithuania
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
€15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Property types in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe

apartments
houses

Properties features in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir