Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
Svencionys
3
11 properties total found
House in Kniceriske, Lithuania
House
Kniceriske, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF A INDIVIDUAL RETURN IN SOME COMPLETE "FAMILY ESTERS" YOUR ROAD OAZAS NATURE - ALL RO…
$126,364
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Zadvarninkai, Lithuania
House
Zadvarninkai, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a farmhouse with a pond, a fully restored residential house, a sauna, a banquet-…
$202,878
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Adutiskis, Lithuania
House
Adutiskis, Lithuania
Area 217 m²
Number of floors 2
The individual house of 217 sq.m is sold in Klevų str., Palanga. Spacious 5-room house with …
$278,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
TekceTekce
3 room apartment in Svencionys, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Svencionys, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/2
SALE OF 3 CASTLE BUILDING IN LIGHT RENOVATION PAID Švenčionys is a cozy and green city sur…
$75,239
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Bajorai, Lithuania
House
Bajorai, Lithuania
Area 123 m²
Exclusive, in a very good condition house with spacious housing and a lot of creative activi…
$147,520
Leave a request
House in Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 2
A homestead for sale all year long, on the shore of the lake Ideal option looking for a home…
$126,222
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
House
Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
Area 745 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy and modern homestead with an excellent recreation complex is waiting for new owners w…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
6 sq.m. house for sale in Švenčionėliai. Neat, in ancient times, but well-equipped and high…
$63,206
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Naujadvaris, Lithuania
House
Naujadvaris, Lithuania
Area 767 m²
Number of floors 1
The Naujadvaris Manor homestead, located in the Švenčionys district, still has the remaining…
$346,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS IN SLAUGHTERHOUSES! In Švenčioniai district, 86 sq.m. par…
$15,651
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Svencionys, Lithuania
House
Svencionys, Lithuania
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE FOR SALE IN THE CENTRAL PART OF THE CITY OF HOLIDAYS! For those who want to live comfo…
$136,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių

Property types in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe

houses

Properties features in Svencioniu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with Garage
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go