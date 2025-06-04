Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Svencioneliai
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Svencioneliai, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 196 m²
Number of floors 2
A spacious and bright 5-room house in Beržų str., Švenčionėliai. The house meets family need…
$68,381
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go