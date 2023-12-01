Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Švenčionėliai eldership, Lithuania

House with Furnace heating in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
DESCRIPTION A spacious, well-equipped 5-room house near the Žeimena River in the Šončiaions…
€110,000
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment in Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with Domestic equipment
Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
€45,000
Mir