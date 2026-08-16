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Residential properties for sale in Švenčionėliai eldership, Lithuania

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houses
3
3 properties total found
House in Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
House
Sena Pasamine, Lithuania
Area 745 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy and modern homestead with an excellent recreation complex is waiting for new owners w…
$1,03M
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House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 2
6 sq.m. house for sale in Švenčionėliai. Neat, in ancient times, but well-equipped and high…
$63,206
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House in Svencioneliai, Lithuania
House
Svencioneliai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT HOUSEHOLD WITH FARM BUILDINGS IN SLAUGHTERHOUSES! In Švenčioniai district, 86 sq.m. par…
$15,651
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