Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Sveksnos seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sveksnos seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating in Paulaiciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with gas heating
Paulaiciai, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
€149,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Inkakliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Inkakliai, Lithuania
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLED ERDVI 169.44 KV.M. PART NAMO INCACTS K., JARGEL G. 2 81.88 sq. M. m. 3-room apartment…
€33,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Sveksnos seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir