Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Sveicarijos seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Sveicarijos seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment with central heating in Gaiziunai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating
Gaiziunai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/3
SPACIOUS, THREE-ROOM APARTMENT FOR SALE IN JONAVA, RENOVATED BUILDING. Three-room apartment…
€74,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Lietuvių

Properties features in Sveicarijos seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir