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Residential properties for sale in Sveicarijos seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
4 room apartment in Switzerland, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Switzerland, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern A + + class, 107 m ² one-storey apartments in a double house with ~ 5-8 bar plots in …
$286,232
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