Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Suzioniu seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Suzioniu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Greiciuniskes, Lithuania
House
Greiciuniskes, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE 78 KNOWLEDGE. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ PRINCIPLES: • House is sold fully equipped (there is a …
$64,770
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Suzioniu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir