Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Surviliskio seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Surviliskio seniunija, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sirutiskis, Lithuania
House
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
The 3-room stone residential house in the village of Sirutškis is sold and supervised, just …
$69,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Surviliskio seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go