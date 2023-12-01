Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Surviliskio seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Surviliskio seniunija, Lithuania

House with Furnace heating in Kalnaberze, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Kalnaberze, Lithuania
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 1
€25,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Kalnaberze, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Kalnaberze, Lithuania
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
SODYBA - HOUSE WITH THE AGRICULTURAL BUILD AND 40 ARA SECTION R. SURVILIAN SEN. CALNABERS K.…
€24,500
House with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse in Uzupe, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with With bathhouse
Uzupe, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
SELLED HOUSE OF ONE HIGH WITH THE LIGHT OF THE LAND G., FOR THE COUP K., POWER R. THE OBJECT…
€29,900
