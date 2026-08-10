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Residential properties for sale in Surviliskio seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sirutiskis, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/5
SUBMITTED TO THE GENERAL TYPE IN THE SEATS OF SODO G. PREVIOUS SETTLEMENT OR DEPARTURE! Add…
$47,178
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House in Sirutiskis, Lithuania
House
Sirutiskis, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
The 3-room stone residential house in the village of Sirutškis is sold and supervised, just …
$69,123
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