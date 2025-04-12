Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Mokolu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Mokolu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Mokolai, Lithuania
House
Mokolai, Lithuania
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a well-maintained 79.84 sq. m. homestead with a 131.9 a. plot, near Lake Žuvinta…
$61,811
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mokolu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes