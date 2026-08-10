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Houses for sale in Mokolu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Mokolai, Lithuania
House
Mokolai, Lithuania
Area 48 m²
Number of floors 1
House for recreation and life in Marijampolė for sale. House in a unique location at Šaltinė…
$159,353
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