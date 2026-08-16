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Houses for sale in Suginčiai eldership, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Spieciunai, Lithuania
House
Spieciunai, Lithuania
Area 97 m²
Number of floors 1
Sold YOUR HOUSEHOLD WITH A LOW OF 4,48 ha OF AGRICULTURE IN THE NEWS! _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ Large,…
$68,868
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House in Ancenai, Lithuania
House
Ancenai, Lithuania
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE A HIGHLY FURNISHED HOUSE ON THE LAKE SHORE, BIJUTIŠKIS K., MOLĘŲI R. HOUSE WITH THE…
$637,348
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Properties features in Suginčiai eldership, Lithuania

with Garage
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Luxury
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