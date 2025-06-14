Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Suginčiai eldership
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Suginčiai eldership, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 83 m² in Suginciai, Lithuania
Commercial property 83 m²
Suginciai, Lithuania
Area 83 m²
Floor 1
Molėtai oasis is an exclusive, modern and sustainable architecture conversion project, as we…
$163,541
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go