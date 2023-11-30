Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Suderves seniunija

Lands for sale in Suderves seniunija, Lithuania

9 properties total found
Plot of land in Suderve, Lithuania
Plot of land
Suderve, Lithuania
Agricultural plot for sale near Suderve - Correct forms - Main use of the item: agricultura…
€21,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Zakariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zakariskes, Lithuania
€14,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Riese, Lithuania
Plot of land
Riese, Lithuania
4.14 ha agricultural plot for sale in Vilnius, suderv4s old, Vabal k. Land plot in rectangu…
€33,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Zakariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zakariskes, Lithuania
1.60 Ha PLOT SKLYP IN THE FIND SOME COUNTRIES ! LIBER WITH UPEL AGRICULTURAL CHANGUAGE, PRIV…
€15,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Suderve, Lithuania
Plot of land
Suderve, Lithuania
5 home estate plots for sale (Lower of use of land: Uniquitous and Bibbean residential build…
€14,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Izabeline, Lithuania
Plot of land
Izabeline, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING OF THE AGRICULTURAL. ELECTRA SKLYPE. The plot in a pictu…
€29,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Putiniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Putiniskes, Lithuania
Home estate plots for sale near Vilnius, in the village of Putin. Land plots are bordered by…
€38,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Zakariskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zakariskes, Lithuania
€16,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Lauryniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Lauryniskes, Lithuania
€19,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir