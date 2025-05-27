Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Suderves seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
House in Grikieniai, Lithuania
House
Grikieniai, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
DESCRIPTION In Grikieniai, only 17 km from the city center of Vilnius, a cozy 189 sq.m. hou…
$216,484
House in Grikieniai, Lithuania
House
Grikieniai, Lithuania
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale fully equipped individual dwelling house in Grikiene! _____________________________…
$339,627
House in Suderve, Lithuania
House
Suderve, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
Sudervė sells an unfinished brick house with a 53 -acre plot. On the plot, an old garden tha…
$193,747
