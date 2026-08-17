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Houses for sale in Suderves seniunija, Lithuania

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9 properties total found
House in Riese, Lithuania
House
Riese, Lithuania
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
Sold the spells, the QUARTERLY GLASS HOUSEHOLD, we're playing the LIVE HOUSEHOLD! The house …
$463,887
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House in Suderve, Lithuania
House
Suderve, Lithuania
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
A house on two floors with its own yard, terrace, sauna and an additional guest house in Sud…
$350,632
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House in Rastinenai, Lithuania
House
Rastinenai, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
The garden house is sold in RASTINĖSE, Saulės street, with 7,1 bar plot. - -----------------…
$65,336
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
House in Rastinenai, Lithuania
House
Rastinenai, Lithuania
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
A wooden garden house with a plot of land 6 bars in Saulės street, Rastinėnai, Vilnius r. sa…
$46,906
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House in Suderve, Lithuania
House
Suderve, Lithuania
Area 322 m²
Number of floors 2
The construction of a brick house with 53 ares of plot is sold in an unfinished building. Th…
$172,736
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House in Jurkiskes, Lithuania
House
Jurkiskes, Lithuania
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
OPEN DOMESTIC DAY - April 16, from 19.00 till 20: 00. Prior registration is required by phon…
$264,744
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Izabeline, Lithuania
House
Izabeline, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
LIGHT AND YELLOW 2 HOUSEHOLD HOUSEHOLD WITH FIRST AND 22 ARM DISEASE 2-storey house, 1 floor…
$2
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House in Rastinenai, Lithuania
House
Rastinenai, Lithuania
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
5-room house for sale in Rastiniai. We offer to buy a spacious and light partial finish hou…
$127,523
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House in Grikieniai, Lithuania
House
Grikieniai, Lithuania
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 2
DESCRIPTION A cozy 189 sq.m. apartment is for sale in Grikieniai, only 17 km from Vilnius ci…
$199,091
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