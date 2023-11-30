Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Suderves seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Suderves seniunija, Lithuania

houses
5
6 properties total found
House with gas heating in Rastinenai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Rastinenai, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
€265,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Suderve, Lithuania
3 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Suderve, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/5
€198,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Zakariskes, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Zakariskes, Lithuania
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 1
€244,894
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating in Pakonys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pakonys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
IN THE RAMIO SODA COMMUNITY, A COMPATIBLE SODA WITH A PRIVACY BEFORE WATER TELKIN! ---------…
€77,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating in Sidaronys, Lithuania
House with With furniture, with Domestic equipment, with Furnace heating
Sidaronys, Lithuania
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
€69,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture in Zakariskes, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with With furniture
Zakariskes, Lithuania
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
SELLED YOU, LIGHT AND PROCEDURE HOUSE WITH BUYING RASTIC, FULL R. ADVANTAGE: • Convenient c…
€74,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Suderves seniunija, Lithuania

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir