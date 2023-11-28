Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sudeikiai eldership, Lithuania

Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€150,000
Plot of land in Alausai, Lithuania
Alausai, Lithuania
Forest land plot with lake shore for sale. - a 36.8 a forestry plot for sale in the village…
€49,000
Plot of land in Sudeikiai, Lithuania
Sudeikiai, Lithuania
€85,000
Plot of land in Padbuoze, Lithuania
Padbuoze, Lithuania
€15,000
Plot of land in Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
€69,000
Plot of land in Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
Seimyniskiai, Lithuania
€18,000
Plot of land in Alausai, Lithuania
Alausai, Lithuania
Agricultural plot for sale in the village of Alaušai. - to Lake Alaušas 200 m - good access…
€19,000
