  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Stoniskiu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Stoniskiu seniunija, Lithuania

House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Rukai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Rukai, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
107.53 KV.M. HOUSE WITH 56.16 ARS SECTION SAVES. HIGH K., CLASS G. ........................…
€35,000
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel, with Construction: Wooden in Stoniskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with Furnace heating, with Apartment door from steel, with Construction: Wooden
Stoniskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
SELLED IN 2 ROOMS BUYING IN STONIC, CLASS G. 49 WITH 55.11 A LARGE SECTION. ................…
€27,500
