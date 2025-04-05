Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Stabulankiai
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Stabulankiai, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Ingeliskis, Lithuania
House
Ingeliskis, Lithuania
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
In Utena district, Baikutėnai sells cozy 105 sq.m. house with 56.81 a land plot. There is a …
$97,681
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes