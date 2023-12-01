Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Smilgiu seniunija

Residential properties for sale in Smilgiu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
3
3 properties total found
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Pereksliai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Pereksliai, Lithuania
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
€90,000
House with Furnace heating in Pereksliai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Pereksliai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE FOR THE HOUSE OF THE RUNDS. IN THE TRANSFER, THE WRITE OF THE CANEVIEW. HOUSE IN ONE H…
€40,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with alarm system in Smilgiai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with alarm system
Smilgiai, Lithuania
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 2
PART OF THE HOME (DALINED VERTICALLY) SMILGES KM., PANEVISHERIES RAJ. THIS IS A PLACE, PUTI…
€31,000
