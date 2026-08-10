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Residential properties for sale in Smalininku seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Smalininkai, Lithuania
House
Smalininkai, Lithuania
Area 683 m²
Number of floors 1
SENT TO THE HOUSEHOLD "SENIOR SCHOOL," MSTL., JURBARKO R. SAV. Maltesers - city in Jurbarka…
$347,791
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