Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Slavantu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Slavantu seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Gegute, Lithuania
House
Gegute, Lithuania
Area 696 m²
Number of floors 2
DO YOU SHAKE OWN TO THE EFF AND THE RURAL TOURISM CROSS IN THE FIELD? Looking for a place wh…
$3,23M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Slavantu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go