Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Skuodo rajono savivaldybe
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Skuodo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
House in Lyksude, Lithuania
House
Lyksude, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
SELL 19 A. PR. MALE WATER ( WITH ENVIRONMENT OF 2HA EARTH ) AND 18 WATER PROCEDURES HA IN AS…
$177,361
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Rukai, Lithuania
House
Rukai, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE SODIUM - RACK, NATURE AND NATURE OF NATURE! Looking for a place where you can escape fr…
$33,620
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Ylakiai, Lithuania
House
Ylakiai, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
House in Ylakiai Skuodas district with a large plot, a private environment Fresh air, bird …
$52,596
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
House in Skuodas, Lithuania
House
Skuodas, Lithuania
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
15 ares plot with building in Skuodas, Kunigiskių str. 14 In the city of Skuodas, in a quiet…
$45,213
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Mosedis, Lithuania
House
Mosedis, Lithuania
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 1
Sending LIVE HAZARD GENERAL Location: Skuodo r., Mosėdžio mstl. Shačių g. • The plot of lan…
$46,091
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Gesalai, Lithuania
House
Gesalai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD FOR UNLESS LIFE. NAMAS ONE HAUTE, WITH MANDARDA AND WHOLE Locati…
$74,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
LDV InvestLDV Invest

Properties features in Skuodo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go