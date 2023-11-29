Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Skuodo rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

houses
4
4 properties total found
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Naujukai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Naujukai, Lithuania
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 1
Residential House for sale Cretingo r. sau., Ginger sen., Erlena, Salant g. with 16th c. plo…
€45,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment in Sriauptai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Domestic equipment
Sriauptai, Lithuania
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE OF SRIAUTS IS SOME. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Skuodo district, Soupt k.,…
€10,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Lyksude, Lithuania
House
Lyksude, Lithuania
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 2
SELL 19 A. PR. MALE WATER ( WITH ENVIRONMENT OF 2HA EARTH ) AND 18 WATER PROCEDURES HA IN AS…
€200,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Skuodo Priemiestis, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
7 HA GARDEN FOR SALE OF SKUOD R. (NETOLI MEETING) GARDEN VIDEO: https://www.facebook.com/NTo…
€55,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

