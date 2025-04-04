Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Skirsnemunes seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Skirsnemunes seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Pilis I, Lithuania
House
Pilis I, Lithuania
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
The house is sold in a special place, next to the impressive Panemunė castle and the Nemunas…
$97,141
