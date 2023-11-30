Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Sirvintu seniunija

Lands for sale in Sirvintu seniunija, Lithuania

11 properties total found
Plot of land in Saveikiskis I, Lithuania
Plot of land
Saveikiskis I, Lithuania
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Motiejunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Motiejunai, Lithuania
€70,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in cerniskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
cerniskes, Lithuania
Shirvint r. self., Dirvinous old, Chernysc. sold by a plot of destination land for amateur g…
€6,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Pasirvintis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pasirvintis, Lithuania
Residential plot for sale Kriunaškis g., Kabbalah, Sirvint r. DESCRIPTION OF THE SECTION: …
€19,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
A plot of 59th century industry, storage and commercial destination near Zibal Street in the…
€22,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
2.70 ha plot of land for sale on the banks of the Shirvinta River in Motiejūnai k., Shirvint…
€25,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Koltyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Koltyne, Lithuania
A2 is sold on Highway A commercial parcel, which provides for the construction of Trading, S…
€120,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Koltyne, Lithuania
Plot of land
Koltyne, Lithuania
3.12 hectares of industrial and Storage destination are sold in 49 kilometers of bus A2. for…
€180,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Gaveniai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gaveniai, Lithuania
HOME MANAGEMENT SURGERY IN THE SIRVINTS AREA, SIXTH I K. ADVANTAGE: - ASSAULTED PRIVACY; - …
€14,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sirvintu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
520 a agricultural (can be changed to industrial, storage and commercial, residential area) …
€88,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Plot of land in Puoriai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Puoriai, Lithuania
€13,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English, Русский, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir