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Houses with garage for sale in Sirvintu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Kalnalaukis, Lithuania
House
Kalnalaukis, Lithuania
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
A RESIDENCE IN A NEW LIVESTOCK RESIDENCE G. SAVED STATUS. The price is indicated for 85% OF …
$361 901
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