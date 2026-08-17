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Houses for sale in Sirvintu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Jakubonys, Lithuania
House
Jakubonys, Lithuania
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
OPEN DAYS - 15 April from 12: 00 to 13: 00. Pre-registration is required by tel. (Vlasta) _ …
$352,195
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