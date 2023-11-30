Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Sirvintu seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Sirvintu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House with central heating, with paved road in Gaveniai, Lithuania
House with central heating, with paved road
Gaveniai, Lithuania
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
Girels g. Shadows I k. sold for comfortable leaching 169.83 sq. M. m. house with basement. …
€58,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with paved road in Motiejunai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Motiejunai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
Shirvint r. self., Motion k. for sale cozy, tidy 75.74 sq. m. m. renovated log house with an…
€115,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House in Dailidzionys, Lithuania
House
Dailidzionys, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
€220,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Sirvintu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir