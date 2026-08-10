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Residential properties for sale in Sirvintu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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Sirvintos
3
3 properties total found
House in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
A cosy, neat house of 172,29 sq. m with an attacked 15-inch plot in Širvintos city, Kalnalau…
$136,798
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House in Kazliskiai, Lithuania
House
Kazliskiai, Lithuania
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
Green, warm, spacious 182.90 sq. log house with 14.99 sq.m. land plot is sold in Širvintos. …
$169,917
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House in Sirvintos, Lithuania
House
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE OF MODERNUS DIZAIN ON THE SMART CARRIAGE - YOUR POILS AND COMFORT KASDIEN! PHARMACOLOG…
$300,325
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Property types in Sirvintu miesto seniunija

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Properties features in Sirvintu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

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