Residential properties for sale in Sirvintu miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Sirvintos
3 properties total found
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Sirvintos, Lithuania
1 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
€45,000
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick in Sirvintos, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Construction: Brick
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/5
€97,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock in Sirvintos, Lithuania
3 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with Stairwell with combination lock
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
€79,000
