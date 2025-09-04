Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Sirvintos
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Sirvintos, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Sirvintos, Lithuania
House
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 2
In Shirvintai, Ramunių g., a spacious, warm, quality-equipped residential house of 341,58 sq…
$310,167
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
House in Sirvintos, Lithuania
House
Sirvintos, Lithuania
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
76,54 sq.m. house in Širvintų k., Širvintų r. sav. There are 3 rooms and kitchen. On the sec…
$62,619
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go